Mild with small snow chances

It still looks like three small chance of snow are on the way over the next week or so. The snowmobile trails will not be opening anytime soon but there is still a good chance of a white Christmas.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy.

High: 32 Wind: South 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60% chance of patchy light snow. A dusting up to an inch possible.

Low: 27 Wind: South~10, turning North late

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries possible early. Some breaks of sun later in the day.

High: 33 Wind: North~5

Even though there will be some snow chances, the temperatures will continue to be above normal all the way through Tuesday of next week. Each day will have highs in the 30s, which is 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Today will be one of the “cooler” days with highs in the low 30s. From Saturday through Tuesday the mercury will rise into the low and middle 30s. There will be more clouds than sun on most of the days and today will be the day with the most wind, out of the south at 10 to 20 mph.

As far as snow chances go, the first chance will be tonight. A weak trough of low pressure moving through will produce scattered light snow and there will be a dusting up to an inch in some areas. The second chance of snow will be Monday morning. Right now it is only a 30 percent chance, but if it does develop, there could be a little over an inch that accumulates. The highest chance of some accumulation will be on Wednesday of next week when a low pressure system and arctic cold front will combine over the upper Midwest.

After the snow chance on Wednesday, some arctic air will flow in from the north. High temps might only reach the single digits in some spots on Thursday and highs might only be in the teens on Christmas Day.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 18-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2009 - A monster snow storm affected the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the U.S. on December 18th through December 20th. The storm originated in the Gulf of Mexico and moved northward along the Eastern Seaboard, leaving behind heavy snow accumulations from North Carolina to Massachusetts. Impacts from this storm included the closing of major airports, interstate highways, and rail systems. Over 1,200 flights were cancelled at the three major airports in the New York City area, and hundreds of thousands of people lost power due to the storm. Seven people were reported killed across the Mid-Atlantic (source: Reuters). Over two feet of snow accumulation was reported in portions of North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. At one point, the storm was over 500 miles in width, and affected 14 states and tens of millions of Americans (Source: AFP).