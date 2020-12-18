Lawyers: 2nd US inmate scheduled to be executed has COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — Another federal inmate scheduled to be put to death next month in a series of executions by the Trump administration has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawyers for Corey Johnson confirmed his diagnosis Friday. Johnson was convicted of killing seven people related to his drug trafficking in Virginia in 1992. Word of his positive test comes a day after attorneys for Dustin John Higgs confirmed he tested positive at a U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana, where both men are on death row. Johnson’s lawyers called on federal authorities in a Friday statement to strike their client’s current execution date of Jan. 14.