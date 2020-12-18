Law enforcement kicks off holiday ‘drive sober or get pulled over’ campaign

(WAOW) -- Despite less drivers on the roads this year, fatal crashes are up in Wisconsin.

The Department of Transportation says the increase in fatal crashes is likely because of more risky driving like speeding, driving under the influence and not wearing seatbelts.

In 2020 alone, state troopers have reported about 140 fatality-related crashes caused by drunk drivers. To help combat that number, police departments statewide are reminding those behind the wheel to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season.

"Those [OWI] accidents aren't good at all. They aren't a good situation for anybody," Officer Jeff Zwicky from Rothschild PD said. "So our officers do a great job of enforcing traffic laws, being visible in the public and this is a really good thing to keep our roads safe."

From December 18th through January 1st more officers will be on the road to encourage safer travel over the holidays.

"The holiday season is a festive time for many, but it can quickly turn tragic if drivers make the dangerous and irresponsible decision to get behind the wheel impaired," Rothschild police Captain Kevin Ostrowski said

Wisconsin State Patrol says drunk and buzzed driving occurs more often than some may realize.

While alcohol-impaired drivers are a serious concern, law enforcement faces a growing challenge with drug-impaired drivers; people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the counter medications.

According to the DOT, 565 people have been killed in crashes so far this year compared to 551 in 2019.

There are several ways citizens can help:

Never allow someone to get behind the wheel impaired. Find a safe alternative to get them home. If you plan to celebrate, identify a sober designated driver;

Report impaired drivers to law enforcement by calling 911. Provide as much detail as possible on the driver, vehicle, and location;

Download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services;

Some taverns and restaurants have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle is buckled up – every trip. Watch your speed and eliminate distractions.

"Safety along our roadways is not just a law enforcement issue. Preventing crashes, injuries and deaths requires the cooperation of all motorists and citizens,” Ostrowski said.

Driving impaired or under the influence risks the safety of everyone along the roadways in the state. It is law enforcements goal through this campaign to ensure all travelers make it to their destination safely.