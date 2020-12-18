K-Tech to donate 400 boxes of food to families in central Wisconsin

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- K-Tech is continuing its tradition of holiday giving by donating 400 boxes full of food to central Wisconsin families. The donation is funded by the golf outings the company holds each year.

With so many families impacted by the pandemic, the donation is even more important this year.

"We have a waiting list at our front desk. So people are looking for it and they could really use it in this time, during this time of the year with all the things that are going on," said K-Tech President Craig Kersemeier.

Kersemeier said that being able to donate so much is a gift in itself.

The boxes will be delivered to families on Saturday.