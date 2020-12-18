K-Tech Kleening provides 400 food boxes to families in need

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) — K-Tech Kleening is looking to help ease financial burdens by delivering the holiday spirit in the form of food.

The company has an annual program where they pack food boxes to be delivered to families referred through community organizations. K-Tech's president says that the list filled up quickly this year, in part due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 400 boxes are being packaged, which is double the amount from the year before.

"This is the livelihood for people. I mean the money that they're not getting to come into their homes to be able to provide just for food," Craig Kersemeier said. "I mean food is a necessity. Gifts are optional."

This was the biggest year of fundraising for the program, seeing over $26,000 for the purpose of purchasing food.

The boxes are being packed on Friday and delivered on Saturday.

Any food potentially leftover will go to organizations like the Salvation Army or the Neighbors Place, meaning it will still find its way to the tables of families in need.