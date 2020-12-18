Investigators: Emails to Dodge City mayor weren’t threats

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) — Investigators have concluded that angry emails about mask requirements that prompted a Kansas mayor to resign did not directly threaten her safety. Dodge City Mayor Joyce Warshaw resigned Tuesday. City police, the city attorney and the Ford County prosecutor reviewed three emails sent to Warshaw. The Dodge City Daily Globe says the emails were written by a man in Kentucky who was upset the city didn’t implement a mask requirement sooner. The mandate was imposed Nov. 16. Warshaw said Thursday that she is relieved with the finding, but that she has received verbal and other communications that she finds concerning.