Ho-Chunk Nation leader reacts to pick for interior secretary

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- President-elect Joe Biden has selected Representative Deb Haaland (D-NM) to serve as interior secretary. Haaland would be the first Native American in that position.

Associate Justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court Tricia Zunker said the historic pick is significant for tribes across the country.

"We're going to have someone who is going to regain some trust because of the unique relationships that tribes have with the United States, Zunker said. "You don't realize how you're not represented until you finally see that you are."

The Department of the Interior oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.