Gov. Evers calls on federal government to send more COVID-19 vaccine does to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Gov. Tony Evers and state health officials are again calling on the federal government to allocate more of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Wisconsin.

According to a press release from Gov. Evers, the state found out yesterday that the state will only be receiving 35,100 doses of the vaccine. That is over 10,000 fewer doses than the state received in the initial round this week.

In the press release, Gov. Evers indicates more vaccines are necessary since that "hard hit by COVID-19 and does not have the ability to enact statewide mitigation measures due to ongoing litigation."

“This is unacceptable. Wisconsin citizens deserve the vaccine the federal government promised,” said Gov. Evers. “Our healthcare workers and long-term care residents need this vaccine that is ready and available. We call on the federal government to send us more vaccine without delay.”

State officials are also asking the federal government to provide clarity on COVID-19 vaccine allocations.

The press release states that the current way the federal government informs states, mere days before the next shipment, makes "work incredibly challenging and forecasting timelines impossible."