Friday’s Scores

8:38 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48

Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27

Coleman 73, Shiocton 60

Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55

Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31

South Shore 66, Butternut 28

Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43

Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bonduel vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.

Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.

McFarland vs. Whitewater, ccd.

Merrill vs. D.C. Everest, ppd.

Milton vs. Monona Grove, ppd.

Northwestern vs. Bloomer, ppd.

Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.

Racine Park vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.

Shell Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.

Stevens Point vs. Wausau West, ppd.

Waukesha North vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.

West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38

Argyle 62, Juda 11

Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40

Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit

Colfax 58, Durand 45

Cornell 50, New Auburn 39

Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31

Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33

Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27

New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23

New London 51, Seymour 22

Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30

Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25

Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53

Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43

Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

