Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cedarburg 55, Germantown 48
Clear Lake 78, Prairie Farm 27
Coleman 73, Shiocton 60
Oconomowoc 61, Muskego 55
Racine Lutheran 58, Dominican 49
Racine St. Catherine’s 55, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 31
South Shore 66, Butternut 28
Three Lakes 84, White Lake 43
Waukesha West 79, Waukesha South 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bonduel vs. Weyauwega-Fremont, ppd.
Kenosha Bradford vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, ppd.
McFarland vs. Whitewater, ccd.
Merrill vs. D.C. Everest, ppd.
Milton vs. Monona Grove, ppd.
Northwestern vs. Bloomer, ppd.
Racine Case vs. Racine Horlick, ppd.
Racine Park vs. Kenosha Tremper, ppd.
Shell Lake vs. Bruce, ccd.
Stevens Point vs. Wausau West, ppd.
Waukesha North vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.
West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Menomonee Falls, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 51, Wautoma 38
Argyle 62, Juda 11
Blair-Taylor 54, Melrose-Mindoro 40
Brillion def. Chilton, forfeit
Colfax 58, Durand 45
Cornell 50, New Auburn 39
Hurley 52, Solon Springs 31
Kettle Moraine 74, Waukesha North 33
Ladysmith 49, Cumberland 27
New Berlin West 62, West Allis Central 23
New London 51, Seymour 22
Oak Creek 37, Franklin 30
Racine Lutheran 48, Dominican 37
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 25
Shullsburg 69, Potosi/Cassville 53
Union Grove 56, Westosha Central 43
Wauwatosa East 72, Brookfield East 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/