‘First Cow’ named 2020’s best film by New York Film Critics

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Film Critics Circle on Friday voted Kelly Reichardt’s Western fable “First Cow” the best film of 2020, while also giving special honors to Spike Lee and the art-house distributor Kino Lorber for their roles in a movie year deeply marred by the coronavirus pandemic. The film critics, assembling virtually, gave its top award to “First Cow,” a delicate tale of friendship and capitalism in mid-1800s Oregon Territory. The critics also gave out awards to “Borat Subsequent Movie Film” co-star Maria Bakalova, for best supporting actress, and Chadwick Boseman for best supporting actor, for his final performance in the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”