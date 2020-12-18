‘Fingers crossed’ Sylvan Hill hopes to open on Christmas Eve

(WAOW) -- Slyvan Hill tubing hill in Wausau is just one of the many being impacted by the lack of snow. The hill, now pushed back their opening date for the second time. From Dec. 19, now to Dec 24th.

While the hill has one snow making gun, management says the conditions during the day have not been ideal for production.

"The tubes can move out of their lane and we want to make sure that all three lanes are covered sufficiently as they come to end so as long as these temperature stay below 28 degrees they're trying to get the snow made," Marathon county parks & recreation director Jamie Polley said

The Wausau finance committee approved the purchase of a second machine along with a water booster system at the beginning of the month, the purchase was then approved by city counsel, but is awaiting arrival and installment.

Management says the hill is partially covered in snow, but is not up to standards for an opening.

Six to eight inches of snow pack is ideal for sporting conditions.