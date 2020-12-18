Everest’s Orion Boe wins 2020 Win Brockmeyer Award

D.C. Everest's Orion Boe is the winner of the 2020 Win Brockmeyer Award, honoring the best high school football player in the Wausau area.

Boe is the 25th recipient of the award, which dates back to 1996, and will receive a $1,500 scholarship.

It was a great year for the Evergreens senior, who earned first team All-Conference honors as a linebacker. He was also named the conference's defensive player of the year.

Boe also finished as a finalist for the John Anderson Award (best linebacker in the state), and was voted all-region at the linebacker position.

He intends to play football at college next year, though he is still deciding where that will be.

Wausau West's Ean Marciniak, Wausau East's Jack Ohrmundt and Newman Catholic's Dylan Ackerman were the other three finalists for the award.

Each of those three players will receive a $500 scholarship.

The Win Brockmeyer award honors the memory of one of the most dominant coaches in the history of Wisconsin high school football. It honors players who carry on his legacy of aggressiveness, courage, sportsmanship and physical development.