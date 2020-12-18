Even in a pandemic, jewelry sells

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Conventional wisdom suggests that a pandemic would not bode well for jewelry sales. But, for Wickersham Jewelry in the Village of Rothschild, 2020 has defied expectations.

For the first time, jewelers are enjoying a holiday season unburdened by competition from their number one rival: travel. It’s one way to explain the category’s unexpected resilience during a year of crisis. But, it’s not the only one.

Retail jewelry sales in March and April fell by $3.8 billion compared with the same period in 2019 as retail stores were closed in these early days of the pandemic. Once lockdowns eased in June, July and August, however, sales for that period grew by $1 billion year over year.

Wichersham says their constant community outreach and charitable efforts is the driving force behind their business success. ,\

"When we had to close for a little bit we wanted to do what we could to make sure people got what they needed, and they've just supported us in the same way," Manager Paige Curtis said

Overall sales are up this year than in recent, but Curtis also says one of their busiest days of the year is still yet to come: Christmas Eve.