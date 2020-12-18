Damage from border wall: blown-up mountains, toppled cactus

GUADALUPE CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Government contractors are igniting dynamite blasts in the remote and rugged southeast corner of Arizona, forever reshaping the landscape as they pulverize mountaintops. The pace to build President Donald Trump’s border wall has picked up in his last weeks in office. It’s created environmental damage, the worst of it along Arizona’s border. Century-old saguaro cactuses have been toppled, and ponds with endangered fish are shrinking. Recent construction has sealed off the last major undammed river in the Southwest. The Trump administration says it’s protecting national security, citing it to waive environmental law. Customs and Border Protection says it’s worked with the National Park Service to minimize damage.