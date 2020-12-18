COVID-19 treatment clinic to open on state fairgrounds

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin will use the state fairgrounds alternate care facility to deliver infusions of a COVID-19 treatment.

The facility will open an outpatient clinic to administer the treatments beginning on Dec. 22, a press release from Gov. Tony Evers said.

“We opened the alternative care facility to make sure folks can get the care they need and relieve some of the stress on our hospitals,” Evers said. “We are always open to new ways we can evolve the ACF to meet Wisconsin’s needs and opening this new infusion clinic is another piece to that puzzle.”

The clinic will give infusions of Bamlanivimab, a drug that contains man-made antibodies. It helps in mild and moderate COVID-19 cases by giving the body some antibodies to fight the infection until it can produce its own antibodies.

The clinic will have the capacity to serve up to 84 patients per week, and will be set up in a separate area, distant from the alternate care facility’s inpatient area. The clinic will only accept patients directly referred from a health system or individual hospitals. No walk-in appointments will be offered.

This treatment option is recommended only for people with COVID-19 who are over the age of 12, have had mild to moderate symptoms for 10 days, and preferably 4 days, or less, and are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.