College students recruited as teachers to keep schools open

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — As the coronavirus sidelines huge numbers of educators, school districts around the country are aggressively recruiting substitute teachers, offering bonuses and waiving certification requirements in order to keep classrooms open. Coming to the rescue in many cases are college students who are themselves learning online or home for extended winter breaks. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has appealed late to college students who were coming home for their winter break to help in hospitals, virus testing sites – and in schools.