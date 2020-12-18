Driver taken to hospital after crash in Stevens Point

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) - Police in Stevens Point responded to a crash Friday evening at 2140 Church Street.

According to a press release, the driver appeared to be having a medical emergency at the time.

Police say the pickup drove through the intersection at Dixon and Division St. The truck stuck a corner of a business, crossed Church St., and then struck a house and garage.

The car did cause damage to the vehicles in the garage.

Police say the driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

