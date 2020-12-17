Wisconsin unveils new mobile app to track virus spread

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new mobile app will launch next week in Wisconsin that will let people know if they have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Tony Ever announced the new app on Thursday. The app, which launches Wednesday, is meant to bolster the state’s contact tracing efforts. The app is voluntary to download and users are anonymous. The app does not collect, use or store GPS data or personal information, the governor’s office said.The app will complement the state’s efforts to notify people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Evers said. Wisconsin residents with smart phones will receive a push notification within days of the app going live, Evers’ office said.