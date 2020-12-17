Wisconsin school counselor sentenced for bathroom tapings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A former high school guidance counselor accused of secretly taping students and staff while they used a faculty bathroom was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 15 years in prison. Todd Naze pleaded guilty two counts of producing child pornography because of the age of some victims. WLUK-TV reports that Naze was sentenced in state court earlier this week to 12 years in prison, which will be served at the same time as the federal sentence. Prosecutors say Naze he set up an iPod in a bathroom at Southwest High School and used it to record women and girls. Police say 30 people have identified themselves on the images, including 17 who were minors at the time of the recording.