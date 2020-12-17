Wisconsin Rapids announces plans for new sports complex

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Rapids is building a shiny new baseball and softball complex fit for athletes ranging from tball through adult league.

The four field complex will take the place of what is now grassy fields at Lincoln high school.The project will include two softball and two baseball fields, with turf infield, natural grass outfields, stadium seating, press boxes and more.

Wisconsin Rapids school district says facilities like this have been the goal for years..

Not only will it be beneficial for the community, but the complex will also host large tournaments -- benefitting the local economy.

Wisconsin Rapids public schools superintendent, Craig Broeren said, "Its not only a benefit to our local community, to kids and adults but also the broader implications of economical benefit. Hosting events in that facility, the city bringing people to spend their dollars while theyre here.

The project will cost upwards of 5 million dollars, but over 80% of the funds have already been raised. The district says that the hope the remaining will come contracting partners, and local business support.

If all goes well, they plan to get shovels in the dirt spring of 2021.