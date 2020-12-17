Village of Weston announces plans for a new municipal center

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Village of Weston held press conference Thursday morning about plans to reconstruct their municipal center.

These plans began in 2016, but despite additions that have been made to the municipal center over the years space is impacting the efficiency of service delivery to the public. The renovated municipal center will consist of more space for equipment but also new additions for residents like drive-up sites to drop off payments and more.

Mort McBain, Chairman for the Weston Building Committee said, "it's almost 75 years old and it shows, it shows its age and it's gotten steadily worse in our building complex here on the village site." He went on to say, "this is an opportunity for us to put all of our village facilities maintenance facilities and administrative offices on one site."

The committee asked the board of trustees to start the bidding for the project in early 2021.

For more information, click here.