UWSP places memorial acknowledging Native American burial ground

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- A marker placed Thursday memorializes the site of a Native American burial ground on the UW Stevens Point campus.

Native Americans from several tribes, including Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Potawatomi and Ojibwe were buried at the site after having been forced out of their ancestral lands.

All of them were killed by scarlet fever that came through the city of Stevens Point in the 1860s.

University Vice Chancellor Al Thompson said it's an important day for everyone involved.

"It just really marks our occasion of recognizing our history together. Our history with the native communities has been long lasting, we just need to make it stronger over the years to come," Thompson said.

The new marker is only there temporarily.

The university is working to place a more permanent memorial at the site.