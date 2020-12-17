US experts debate: Who should be next in line for vaccine?

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts are debating who should be next in line for COVID-19 vaccines when more doses become available. So far, the limited number of doses are mostly going into the arms of health-care workers and nursing home residents. But 80 million more people should be able to start receiving vaccinations in the first three months of 2021. A federal advisory panel is expected to take up a proposal this weekend to place essential workers next in line. Others say seniors should get the next spot. Either way, state-to-state variations are likely increase as more vaccine becomes available.