Two Wausau businesses team up to provide free hot meals

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Malarkey's Pub in Wausau and Gander Outdoors are teaming up to provide free hot meals to those who need it, no questions asked.

They are hoping to get enough donations to be able to sponsor 100 meals.

There are two meal options: mac and cheese or a pulled pork sandwich.

The program started at 4 pm on Thursday, and they hope to provide another round of free meals in January.

"It has been a rough year for every one mentally, economically and industry wide; and this just feels hopeful to do, it feels right," said co-owner of Malarkey's Pub Tyler Vogt.

If you or someone you know could use a hot meal, you could order online or go to Malarkeys.

Click here to donate to the program or order a meal.