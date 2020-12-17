Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:47 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 69, White Lake 31

Arcadia 32, Viroqua 30

Bangor 66, Hillsboro 45

Blair-Taylor 68, Cochrane-Fountain City 61

Brillion 53, Chilton 33

Cameron 65, Hayward 60

Cedarburg 73, Slinger 43

Clear Lake 47, Plum City 39

Coleman 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 46

Cuba City 75, Boscobel 46

Darlington 69, Fennimore 64

Ellsworth 64, Baldwin-Woodville 41

Gibraltar 64, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 55

Grantsburg 62, Frederic 27

Lake Mills 62, Marshall 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 55, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Markesan 59, Fall River 49

Mellen 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 51

New Auburn 64, Prairie Farm 49

New Holstein def. Sheboygan Falls, forfeit

Oconto 74, Algoma 30

Ozaukee 56, Kohler 46

Pewaukee 97, Pius XI Catholic 67

Phillips 52, Colby 37

Potosi 68, Benton 58

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Randolph 64, Pardeeville 56

Random Lake 43, Sheboygan Christian 31

Reedsville 49, Howards Grove 47

Richland Center 66, Prairie du Chien 46

Rio 73, Montello 49

River Ridge 51, Belmont 39

Roncalli 70, Two Rivers 30

Royall 39, Kickapoo 35

Sheboygan Area Luth. 80, Oostburg 42

Shullsburg 72, Black Hawk 56

St. Mary Catholic 78, Hilbert 49

Valders 49, Kiel 40

Whitehall 72, Augusta 33

Wild Rose 62, Rosholt 47

Xavier 93, Wautoma 74

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barneveld vs. Juda, ppd.

Boyceville vs. Durand, ccd.

Deerfield vs. Parkview, ppd.

Green Bay West vs. West De Pere, ppd.

Heritage Christian vs. Hope Christian, ppd.

Lena vs. Oneida Nation, ccd.

Lourdes Academy vs. Valley Christian, ccd.

Melrose-Mindoro vs. Eleva-Strum, ccd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Amery 52, Saint Croix Central 49

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 39

Central Wisconsin Christian 57, Horicon 26

Colby 56, Spencer 51

Cuba City 56, Fennimore 38

De Pere 58, Oshkosh West 41

Edgar 48, Newman Catholic 26

Edgewood 54, New Glarus 39

Florence 48, Tomahawk 41

Freedom 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 29

Jefferson 58, Big Foot 23

Kaukauna 65, Oshkosh North 15

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37, Kewaskum 34

La Farge 63, Ithaca 35

Lodi 51, Columbus 46

Luxemburg-Casco 64, Clintonville 47

Manitowoc Lutheran 41, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 35

Marshall 74, Cambridge 32

Medford Area 57, Lakeland 44

Milwaukee Lutheran 74, Cudahy 63

Oconto Falls 51, Little Chute 14

Prentice 49, Flambeau 48

Prescott 51, Somerset 49

Racine St. Catherine’s 48, The Prairie School 41

Ripon 55, Berlin 40

Siren 52, Turtle Lake 37

Slinger 56, Cedarburg 49

Sparta 63, Cashton 52

Turner 56, Clinton 40

Waupaca 61, Denmark 38

Waupun 70, Winneconne 26

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, De Soto 49

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Oakfield 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaver Dam vs. Sauk Prairie, ccd.

Hudson vs. Menomonie, ppd.

Milton vs. Janesville Craig, ccd.

North Crawford vs. Seneca, ccd.

Williams Bay vs. Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

