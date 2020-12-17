Senator’s daughter married at Capitol closed due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The daughter of a state senator was married in the Wisconsin Capitol over the weekend, even though requests for other events have been denied because the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The small wedding for the daughter of Republican Sen. Howard Marklein, of Spring Green, appears to be the first private event unrelated to state business approved since the Department of Administration closed the Capitol in March. Senate Sergeant at Arms Ted Blazel says Marklein’s request was approved because it involved 12 people. Blazel said the other requests ranged from about 30 to as many as 130 people.