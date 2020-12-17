Salvation Army helps hundreds of families through Toys For Tots campaign

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Thousands of new unwrapped toys are filling up the Salvation Army in Marathon County.

"If I were to guess, probably 8,000 toys," said Jared Linke, the Marathon County Coordinator for Toys for Tots.

The toys will go to families who might not have had the chance to have a "merry" Christmas otherwise.

"My fiancé passed away last Christmas, so that made a drastic change in our life; and that is another reason why I was accessing the help too, because I don't have that income any more," said a area mom who did not want to be identified.

The mom tells News 9 she is grateful to be able to give her kids something extra this year.

"This year has been trying for us. My kids have been in virtual learning for 10 months now. That has made costs go up this year for food, so we are happy to be able to use this service this year," the mom said.

They were just one of the 500 families registered to pick up toys, and helping each of those families will not be a issue this year for the Salvation Army.

"I was a little teary and overwhelmed at the same time because how do you handle the quantity coming in? And the overwhelming thought of families have something nice for Christmas," said Major Barbara Logan with the Salvation Army.

Since they received a lot more toys than expected they are allowing families to do walk in registrations this Friday from 8 am to 3:30 pm.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, parents will not be able to shop for their children this year. Volunteers will instead, parents are asked to stand outside or wait in their car.

Parents will also need to bring proof of identification for each each child.

Registration and pick up will be at the Salvation Army of Wausau at 103 S. 2nd Street.