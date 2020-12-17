POLL: Where are the ‘scroogiest’ drivers in North Central Wisconsin?

(WAOW) — On an everyday basis there are aggressive drivers on the road, and GasBuddy says it only gets worse with anxiety from holiday season.

The app company took "drives data" from Thanksgiving weekend (Nov 25 - 29) to determine the major metropolitan areas with the most aggressive holiday drivers.

California cities took four of the top ten spots, and GasBuddy says half the cities are making repeat appearences on the "Scroogiest" list.

The only Wisconsin city to appear on the list is Milwaukee, with 8.7% of drivers reported as being "poor."

This doesn't mean that drivers in the rest of the state are anywhere near perfect, it likely means they weren't included in the list of major metropolitan areas.

Let us know in the poll below where you think the worst drivers in the North Central Wisconsin area are.