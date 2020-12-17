Out of the Woods Theatre holiday production being performed Thursday through Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you're looking to get in to the Christmas spirit from the comfort of your own home, one Wausau theatre group is here to help.

Out of the Woods Theatre is putting on a production of Every Christmas Story Ever Told Thursday through Saturday.

This is the theater's first production of their third season and it comes at a fitting time.

"I just feel like what we really need is to laugh, I mean everybody knows that 2020 has just been a horrible year with the epidemic and all the isolation and everything and we just really need to laugh," said Director Cindi Strobel.

Tickets can be purchased here. The performances on Friday and Saturday both start at 7 p.m.