Nigerian boy tells of abduction by extremists and his escape

KANKARA, Nigeria (AP) — More than 300 boys have been abducted by Islamic extremists from their school in northern Nigeria. One of the students who escaped has told The Associated Press the story of how he got away from his kidnappers after they attacked the Government Science Secondary School in northern Nigeria’s Katsina State. The attack has been claimed by Boko Haram, Nigeria’s jihadist rebels. The mass abduction of the Nigerian schoolboys has prompted an outcry in the West African nation against the government for not doing enough to stop attacks on schools.