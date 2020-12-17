Nice December weather continues

For those who enjoy snow, all hope is not lost for a white Christmas. There will be some chances of minor snowfall at times through early next week and a chance of more substantial snow right before the holiday.

Today: Quiet with a few breaks of sun at times.

High: 31 Wind: SE around 5

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool.

Low: 18 Wind: South 5-10

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit milder.

High: 34 Wind: South 10-18

Today will be a lot like yesterday. We will start out with mainly cloudy skies and then a few breaks of sun will develop. High temps will be about a degree or so warmer than Wednesday, reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be light and out of the southeast so it will be a quiet and enjoyable December day. Tomorrow will be more breezy but also milder as the mercury should rise into the lower and middle 30s.

It still looks like a weak trough of low pressure will drift over Northcentral Wisconsin Friday evening and overnight, producing a chance of scattered light snow showers. A few spots might have up to an inch accumulation but most locations will have much less. After the trough moves through, it looks like a decent weekend ahead. A few patches of sun will likely develop Saturday afternoon with high temps at or a little above freezing. On Sunday there will be more clouds again with a slight chance of snow showers or flurries, but it will still be mild. Highs on Sunday should be in the mid 30s.

Yet another slight chance of snow will be in the area on Monday morning, otherwise Monday will be mild and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The clods will thicken up on Tuesday and it will be cooler by then with temps topping out in the low 30s.

The highest chance of accumulating snow will be Tuesday evening into Wednesday. A larger storm system could affect the state during this time frame and then bring in some very cold arctic air for Thursday and Friday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17-December-2020

On this date in weather history: 2008 - A winter storm dumped as much as 3.6 inches of snow across Las Vegas, Nevada, prompting the closure of schools and highways. This was the largest December snowfall on record and the heaviest snowfall since January 1979 when a total of 7.5 inches fell (Associated Press).