Mexico unveils monument to murdered U.S. women, children

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has attended the inauguration of a monument to honor nine U.S.-Mexican dual citizens killed on Nov. 4, 2019 by suspected drug gang assassins. The monument in the small town of La Mora is in the northern border region near New Mexico, near the site where the group was ambushed along a rural road. Sonora state Gov. Claudia Pavlovich said the monument “is a testament to the need that this never be forgotten, that it always be remembered, and that it never be repeated.” The killings of three women and six children shocked Mexico.