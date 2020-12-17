Man jailed for life over $20 marijuana sale has been freed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man who was arrested and sentenced to life for selling $20 in marijuana to undercover officers when he was homeless is now free. WWL-TV reports that Fate Winslow was released from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Wednesday. He served 12 years of a life sentence. Winslow told the station he was very happy to get out. The station reports Winslow was approached by undercover officers in Shreveport in 2008, and they asked him where they could get some marijuana. The Innocence Project New Orleans took up his case, and he was eventually re-sentenced to time served.