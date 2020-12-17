Lockdown looms over Christmas in Bethlehem

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian prime minister has announced a two-week lockdown in the West Bank that appears certain to curtail Christmas celebrations in the town of Jesus’ birth. He said on Thursday that the lockdown is needed because of a coronavirus outbreak and that there will be a nighttime curfew throughout the West Bank. On weekends, the curfew will be around the clock. The restrictions mean that celebrations in Bethlehem will be greatly scaled back or even canceled, though the prime minister says “protocols” are still being worked out for public prayers. Local officials have already scaled back plans and hotels and gift stores are closed due to the outbreak.