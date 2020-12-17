Skip to Content

Good Samaritan finds $3,000 on sidewalk, turns in to Wausau Police

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department is hailing a resident for doing the right thing.

In a Facebook post, the department says the resident found $3,000 in cash, Christmas gift envelopes and a receipt lying on a sidewalk on Wednesday.

That individual called Wausau Police to turn the money in, and the police worked with People's State Bank to return the money to its rightful owner.

For his good deed, the department gave the individual a gift card to a local business.

