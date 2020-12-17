First responders sharpen their ice rescue skills

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area fire department grabbed their gear and hit the ice Thursday afternoon.

The recent cold weather seems like perfect ice fishing weather but experts say you might want to hold off unless you want rescue crews hopping in the water with you.

"Wausau has a lot of water in it so there’s potential to have accidents we’ve had numerous ones over the years that I’ve been here," said Chris Barber, Lieutenant for the Wausau Fire Department.

If you happen to fall through the ice, fire officials say the ability to reason and use motor skills diminishes within five minutes. Coldwater will accelerate your breathing and heart rate. Officials say stay calm and see if anyone is walking by and have them call for help.

"To do a rescue for one person takes about seven people, a minimum 7 to 8 people, for us to perform a rescue," said Barber. He went on to say, "the one thing nice about this year is that ice is solid we don’t have snow on top making it slushy which is a lot weaker than solid ice."

So if you plan to head out onto the ice, rescuers say drill a hole to make sure there are at least 4 inches of solid ice and then check again every 150 ft.

The goal of the training is to show emergency responders and anglers the importance of packing picks for every trip.