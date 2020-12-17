Federal eviction moratorium could expire at end of year, United Way says reach out for help now

(WAOW) -- The current federal eviction moratorium issued by the CDC is set to expire at the end of the year.

"There is a genuine concern that if congress does not act... the first week of January we're going to see a flood of evictions being filed in every county in the state," said Michael Basford with the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness.

He said it's important for congress to pass another COVID-19 relief package that will extend the moratorium and provide more rental assistance.

Megan Schreiber with United Way of Marathon County, said if you need help or think you might need help it's better to ask for it sooner rather than later.

"We really encourage people to call 211 to find those resources and the reason for that is with the numerous different programs that might be available, they all have different eligibility requirements. We want to make sure we direct people to resources that will help them," Schreiber said.

United Way can also help connect people to utility assistance, food resources and financial counseling.