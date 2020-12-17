Dutch committee issues scathing report into benefit system

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch parliamentary commission has issued a damning report into a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly labeled fraudsters by government officials assessing claims for child benefit payments. The report titled “Unprecedented Injustice” was issued Thursday following an investigation by a parliamentary committee and public questioning of officials up to and including Prime Minister Mark Rutte into the scandal that already caused a government minister to quit last year. Over several years, thousands of parents had their child care benefit payments stopped or were ordered to repay money amid fraud investigations. In some cases, parents were plunged deep into debt after being wrongly accused of falsely claiming benefits.