Dec. 2020 Jefferson Award: Erika Erdman

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW)—A Merrill woman's volunteer efforts earn her a Jefferson Award.

Erika Erdman is the driving force behind GiGi's Playhouse Wausau located in the Village of Weston.

The center is a play and resource center for people with Down syndrome and their families.

"When my son was born with Down syndrome, we were surprised by the lack of resources in our area," Erika Erdman said.

Then, three years ago she visited a GiGi's Playhouse in Madison, and it began her mission to see one open in the Wausau area.

"She puts in so many volunteer hours, hundreds of hours a month," volunteer Nicki Klatt says.

The Weston location is the 51st GiGi's Playhouse in the United States.

As programs and services begin in January, volunteers hope to create awareness about Down syndrome.

Erdman also hopes more people in our area commit to the Generation G mission:

"It is a conscious decision to do better every day," Erdman says. "Be kind, be generous and be accepting."