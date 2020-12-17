Credit Suisse indicted over alleged ties to Bulgarian mafia

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss attorney general’s office has filed an indictment against bank Credit Suisse for allegedly failing to do enough to prevent money laundering linked to drug trafficking by a Bulgarian criminal organization. The indictment in the Federal Criminal Court wraps up a years-long investigation into the alleged wrongdoing that appears mostly to have taken place between 2004 and 2008 and allegedly involved transactions in the tens of millions of dollars in total. The authorities said the Bulgarian organization made money by trafficking cocaine and laundering the cash generated from it – using mules to carry tons of cocaine from South America to Europe by air and sea.