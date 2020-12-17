Skip to Content

Cameras capture apparent meteor streaking across morning sky

DULUTH, MN — People across the Northland witnessed an apparent meteor streaking across the sky early Wednesday morning.

Reports from across the region stated people saw a flash of light, followed by a boom-like sound around 6:50 a.m.

Video captured from a Pine County Sheriff’s Office dash camera shows the bright object streaking across the sky.

Video captured from Gregg Tomczak’s trail cam near Pattison State Park showed a different angle of the six second event.

In the video, the sky gets brighter for about two seconds, followed by two flashes, one brighter than the other. You then see a bright object streak across the sky for a split second.

The American Meteor Society says it received 66 reports of the meteor across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

