Bit of snow possible Friday night

The quiet early winter weather continues in our area. It will stay warmer than normal as well through early next week before some big changes come in by Christmas Eve. We should have partly cloudy to at times mostly cloudy skies Thursday night and Friday. Lows should be in the 10s with highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 4 to 8 mph Thursday night and south to southeast at 10 to 20 mph Friday.

A cold front will slide through Friday night bringing a good chance of light snow. We might pick up a light coating like a half inch or possibly an inch in spots. That will be welcome by many, but keep in mind that roads could be slippery Friday night, especially from late evening on. Some flurries may linger into Saturday morning, while light snow and drizzle could persist into Saturday afternoon in southeast Wisconsin. It probably will stay mostly cloudy Saturday around here with lows in the 20s with highs in the low 30s.

Another weak disturbance will slide through Sunday, possibly producing some spotty light snow showers. Otherwise, it looks mostly cloudy with lows around 20 and highs in the low 30s. Another system will push through Monday. It is possible that it may generate some snow showers and drizzle. Lows should be in the low 20s with highs in the 30s.

Most of Tuesday should be quiet with a bit of sunshine. Lows again will be in the low 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A stronger low pressure system is projected to sweep through the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. It will deliver a chance of snow or mixed precipitation. However, the location of that precipitation is still rather uncertain. Some models keep the brunt of it well north of here, while others hit us more squarely. Please stay tuned for updates on that situation.

Highs should still reach around 30 Wednesday. However, bitterly cold air is expected to push into Wisconsin by Wednesday evening and stick around through Christmas. We will also have gusty winds to go with that frigid air. Temperatures could be near 0 by Thursday morning and only climb to near 10 degrees during the day. Wind chill factors could be around -10 to -20 degrees. That will be quite a shock considering how mild it has been overall the past month or so.

There might be some leftover flurries for Christmas Eve with heavier lake effect snow possible in far northern Wisconsin as well. The early projection for Christmas Day indicates partly cloudy skies with lows in the -0s and highs in the lower 10s. It should warm up after that.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 17-December 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1924 - A severe ice storm struck central Illinois. It coated the ground with nearly two inches of glaze at Springfield. The storm caused 21 million dollars damage along with much hardship. Ice was on the trees until the 4th of January, and electricity was not restored until January 10th. (David Ludlum)

1989 - Twenty-one cities from Kentucky to Pennsylvania reported record low temperatures for the date, including Columbus OH with a reading of 12 degrees below zero. Heavy snow continued in the Colorado Rockies. Vail received 65 inches of snow between the 14th and the 18th of December. Steamboat Springs was buried under 74 inches, and reported a total of 108 inches of snow between the 10th and the 18th of the month. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)