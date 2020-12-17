Big Ten Champions Week has game for title and 4 on undercard

The Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday marks what No. 3 Ohio State hopes is the final step on the path to the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes’ meeting with No. 15 Northwestern is a rematch of the 2018 game. The Buckeyes won that one 45-24. The Buckeyes have won 32 of the last 33 meetings. The Champions Week undercard begins Friday night with Nebraska visiting Rutgers. Minnesota visits Wisconsin on Saturday in the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Illinois goes to Penn State and Michigan State visits Maryland.