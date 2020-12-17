Area health departments addresses COVID-19 vaccine concerns

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine rolled out across the nation earlier this week, and immediately Marathon County Health Department officials said they received an influx of calls in regard to the vaccine.

Vaccinations in the state began on Monday, and Marshfield Clinic received and administered their first vaccines on Wednesday. Some health officials say these initial vaccinations are only the beginning of a lengthy process.

Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department said it's important to point out that the Wisconsin is receiving abut 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

However, we have over 400,000 healthcare workers in the state. This goes to show that the first weekly shipment won't be nearly enough to cover all of the healthcare providers in Wisconsin.

"As this moves forward and as more vaccine is produced and shipped, we'll continue to see more vaccines coming," Burrows said. "But it's going to take awhile for us to get to those 400,000 healthcare workers, and then into the next phase of vaccination."

Moderna aims to have its vaccine distributed soon, and Burrows said the vaccine supply increase should make the process move quicker.

"We'll eventually get through various phases of vaccinations and ultimately everybody that wants a vaccine should be able to get one," Burrows stated.

There will be no waiting list when the vaccine becomes available to the general public, but that may be awhile as the next group of priority recipients will likely be people with some sort of chronic immune deficiency disease or those over the age of 65.

The department also advises whichever vaccine you start with should be the same for your second dose.

There are currently eight hubs in Wisconsin that are currently storing the Pfizer vaccine.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have made federal agreements to distribute and administer vaccines when the time comes.