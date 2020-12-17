All counties still in ‘very high’ or ‘high’ COVID-19 disease activity, more counties have shrinking trajectory

(WAOW) — Data provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) continues to show improvement in daily updates of coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations; but it also shows that there is a still a long way to go.

All Wisconsin counties are within the "high" or "very high" categories for disease activity. The good news is that 33 counties have shrinking trajectories, in comparison to 10 the week prior. That's according to data from December 2-15.

The North Central region remains in a "very high" category with a case burden of 838.9 per 100,000, but the region does have a shrinking trajectory. The counties driving the shrinking trajectory are Marathon, Wood, Price, Oneida and Taylor. Several other counties in the region show no change, but Langlade has a growing trajectory.

The state overall remains in the "very high" category with a case burden of 860.2 per 100,000, but it is also has a shrinking trajectory of 16%.

On Thursday, the state continues the trend of reporting lower new cases, adding 3,643 new COVID-19 cases and 7,295 new negative results (34% positivity rate).

This brings the total case burden in Wisconsin to 448,441. Of those, 399,073, or 89.7% are considered recovered. The seven-day average of case increase falls to 3,191 and the average for percent positive increases by a tenth to 27.8%

Another 59 deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total of those who have died from COVID-19 in the state to 4,255. The seven-day average of deaths is 44.

In terms of the status of hospital capacity, according to data from the last two weeks, four regions have shrinking trajectories. The other three regions, including North Central have no significant change.

As of December 15, 84.8% of all hospital beds were in use and 86.4% of ICU beds were in use. In the North Central region, 86.5% of all beds are in use and 89.1% of ICU beds are in use.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,410 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 51 from the day prior. This means approximately 15.4% of beds in use are COVID-19 patients.

Of those, 314 are in the ICU, down 17 from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Thursday at 11 am, the Alternate Care Facility is treating five COVID-19 patients.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.