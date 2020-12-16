WIPPS receives $200,000 grant for flu vaccine outreach to minority communities

(WAOW) — The Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) is getting a $200,000 grant for flu vaccine outreach to Hmong and Hispanic communities in the North Central Wisconsin area.

The grant is coming from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The goal is to give better flu vaccine access to the Hmong and Hispanic residents throughout our area.

WIPPS launched a COVID-19 Hmong and Hispanic communication network in the spring.

This grant will help them expand that network of community health workers who have been doing outreach since may.

WIPPS says some health care providers may not be fully aware of minority issues or be able to effectively communicate which is why this outreach is so important.

WIPPS says it's grateful to DHS for the funding.