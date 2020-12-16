WHO: Vaccination in Asia-Pacific expected mid or late 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The World Health Organization says countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. WHO Regional Director Dr. Takeshi Kasai says the development of safe and effective vaccines is one thing. Producing them in adequate quantities and reaching everyone who needs them is another. A WHO medicines coordinator says while some countries that have independent vaccine purchase agreements might start vaccination campaigns in the coming months, others could see vaccination begin in the middle or late 2021. WHO representatives also urged that high-risk groups should be prioritized for vaccination as vaccines will only be available in limited quantities.