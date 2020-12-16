Veterans and their families receive Christmas meals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau area veterans and their families received a hot ham Christmas dinner courtesy of American Legion Post 10 and Bunker's Restaurant.

Each veteran was given four meals.

Close to 400 meals were provided, that included a half pound of ham along with veggies, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

The Post started delivering meals to veterans in the spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began, and with many of them staying at home, they also delivered Thanksgiving dinners as well.

"We constantly get thank you cards. We get calls, we get photographs of them enjoying their meals, so it's very gratifying for us to know that the people we're serving are appreciative of what we're doing," said Bob Weller, the first vice commander of American Legion Post 10.

They also received candy and Christmas cookies.