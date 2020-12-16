TOYS FOR TOTS: Still time to register for toys in Marathon Co.

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Thanks to an outpouring of support from the community, there's still time to register for free toys this Christmas in Marathon Co.

The Salvation Army in Wausau says there were so many toys donated that more families can now register to receive toys.

You can sign-up by calling the Salvation Army at 715-845-4272 ext. 106

Registration cut-off is 6 p.m. on December 17.

News 9 is proud to work with Toys for Tots to help families in need.