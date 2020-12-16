Stevens Point again recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly Community’

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Efforts to create and encourage transportation and recreational resources for all in the City of Stevens Point is not going unnoticed.

The City is again being recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, except this year there's an upgrade. Now, they're a "Silver Level" designation, and the only community in Central-Wisconsin to reach such status.

“We always do our best to make sure everyone in our community feels safe and welcome,” stated Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza. “This designation asserts that we are achieving our goal. I am proud of everything we have accomplished as a community and even more proud that our work is getting noticed by groups like the League of American Bicyclists. We still have a lot of work to do, but a recognition like this is surely a nice feather in our community’s cap.”

Stevens Point is one of 494 communities recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community.